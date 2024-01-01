Toy Poodle dog sitting against a white background tilting his head.
Toy Poodle dog sitting against a white background tilting his head.

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

4 to 6 pounds

height

10 inches or less

family

Water Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

4 to 6 pounds

height

10 inches or less

family

Water Dog

Loveable, affectionate, and wildly intelligent, Toy Poodles pack a lot into their pint-size. Poodles were originally bred as water-retrieving working dogs, and the Toy Poodle was bred down in size to make them companion dogs and circus performers. They have hair, not fur, that continuously grows, so their grooming requirements might often exceed those of their owners. They are clever, loyal, and enthusiastic with a wit that’s unexpected and delightful. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Finding pets for you...