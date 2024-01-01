Traits and Characteristics
Non-Sporting
type
4 to 6 pounds
weight
10 inches or less
height
Water Dog
Loveable, affectionate, and wildly intelligent, Toy Poodles pack a lot into their pint-size. Poodles were originally bred as water-retrieving working dogs, and the Toy Poodle was bred down in size to make them companion dogs and circus performers. They have hair, not fur, that continuously grows, so their grooming requirements might often exceed those of their owners. They are clever, loyal, and enthusiastic with a wit that’s unexpected and delightful.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality