Loveable, affectionate, and wildly intelligent, Toy Poodles pack a lot into their pint-size. Poodles were originally bred as water-retrieving working dogs, and the Toy Poodle was bred down in size to make them companion dogs and circus performers. They have hair, not fur, that continuously grows, so their grooming requirements might often exceed those of their owners. They are clever, loyal, and enthusiastic with a wit that’s unexpected and delightful.