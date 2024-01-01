Black curly Barbet dog breed sitting looking at camera in front of white background
Black curly Barbet dog breed sitting looking at camera in front of white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

35 to 65 pounds

height

19 to 24.5 inches

family

Gun Dog

A regal water breed, the Barbet is a medium to large-sized dog. His crowning glory is his opulent, water-resistant coat that envelops the entire body in a cascade of thick, natural curls like a royal train. While he is right at home on his royal canine throne,  the Barbet is a known athlete.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

