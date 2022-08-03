Traits and Characteristics
The Puli is a compact dog of square proportion and medium build. Their gait at a trot is quick stepping, but not far reaching. The Puli is able to change directions instantly, and is often quick, agile, and even acrobatic. Their weatherproof coat consists of a soft, wooly, dense undercoat and a wavy or curly outer coat. This coat will form round or flattened cords, but it may also be brushed out.
