Portuguese Water Dog
Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

35-60 lb

height

17-23"

family

Water Dog

The Portuguese Water Dog is a robust dog of medium build, slightly longer than they are tall. They are often strong and well muscled. They have a profuse single coat, either wavy or curly. Two styles of grooming clips may be seen on this breed: the lion clip, in which the muzzle and middle part, up to the tail tip, are clipped, and the retriever clip, in which the entire coat is scissored to about 1 inch in length, with tail tip again left full length. The Portuguese Water Dog’s expression is often steady, penetrating, and attentive, reflecting their spirited disposition.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

