The Portuguese Water Dog is a robust dog of medium build, slightly longer than they are tall. They are often strong and well muscled. They have a profuse single coat, either wavy or curly. Two styles of grooming clips may be seen on this breed: the lion clip, in which the muzzle and middle part, up to the tail tip, are clipped, and the retriever clip, in which the entire coat is scissored to about 1 inch in length, with tail tip again left full length. The Portuguese Water Dog’s expression is often steady, penetrating, and attentive, reflecting their spirited disposition.

