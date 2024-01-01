Lagotto Romagnolo dog breed sitting with tongue hanging down against a white background
Lagotto Romagnolo dog breed sitting with tongue hanging down against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

24 to 35 pounds

height

16 to 19 inches

family

Herding

You might better know Lagotto Romagnolos as “Truffle Dogs,” beloved for their ability to nose out the world’s most luxurious mushrooms in the foothills of Italy. Lagottos, as they’re often called, are short, small- to medium-sized dogs with a square build and rustic appearance that would look right at home flopping down for a nap outside an Italian villa. They are robust and sturdy underneath their curly and dense coats.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

