You might better know Lagotto Romagnolos as “Truffle Dogs,” beloved for their ability to nose out the world’s most luxurious mushrooms in the foothills of Italy. Lagottos, as they’re often called, are short, small- to medium-sized dogs with a square build and rustic appearance that would look right at home flopping down for a nap outside an Italian villa. They are robust and sturdy underneath their curly and dense coats.