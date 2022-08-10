This is a versatile breed able to perform a variety of functions, including herder, worker, and protector. As such, this dog combines great strength with agility and endurance. The Bouvier des Flandres is a compact, short-coupled dog, of square proportion and rugged appearance. The Bouvier’s gait is free, bold, and proud. The weatherproof coat is tousled and double, with a fine undercoat and a harsh, dry outer coat. The coat is trimmed (if necessary) to a length of about 2.5″. The head is accentuated by a beard and moustache, which adds to the dog’s bold and alert expression.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!