The Cockapoo is one of the very first non-purebred “designer breed” dogs, with an origin that dates all the way back to the 1960s. The Cockapoo is a mix of a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, and depending on the size of the parental Poodle, can vary in size. Most tend to land on the smaller end (less than 20 pounds). A “designer breed” is a cross of two breeds with the intent to highlight desirable attributes of their foundation breed, such as the affection of the cocker spaniel and the intelligence of the poodle. Just as with any mixed-breed dog, the Cockapoo may present traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so it’s a great idea to become familiar with both their foundation breeds, if your heart is set on the cute Cockapoo.

If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick who is smart, sheds minimally, and offers affection freely, the Cockapoo may be a good choice for you. These spunky pups are 100% dedicated to their people.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!