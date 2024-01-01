How to Introduce Dogs and Cats in 5 Easy Steps

Do cats and dogs get along? While it’s used as a humorous sign of a ghostly doomsday scenario, dogs and cats really can live together without creating mass hysteria. The key is to choose your furry friends carefully and introduce them slowly. Here are 5 steps for introducing a dog to a household ruled by a cat or introducing a cat to a home protected by a dog. Step 1: Prepare for the Introduction How do you introduce a dog to a cat or a cat to a dog? The key to introducing dogs and cats is to take it slow. The first step is to prepare your home and your pets for the introduction. Before bringing a new dog or cat home, make sure they’ve been checked out by your veterinarian, so you don’t bring illnesses or parasites into the home. Check the history of the new pet. Animals with previous positive experiences with the other species will adjust more easily. On the other hand, pets imprinted with a negative experience may take more time to relax in each other’s company. Keep the new pet and the resident pet separated for a few days in the house while they get used to each other’s scent. Alternate areas where they can roam freely so they can pick up all the smells. Feeding them on either side of a closed door can help both pets relax and associate food with the other pet. Be sure to split your time evenly between the new and the resident pet. If one feels jealous of the other, they’ll bring that jealousy to the introduction and start out on the wrong paw. While they are apart, train your dog to learn the “leave-it” command. Before you introduce a new dog to your cat, it helps if your dog exercises first to ensure he’s gotten rid of all his nervous energy. If there are multiple cats in the house, begin the introductions with your most dominant, top cat. If the pets are relaxed and can eat calmly on opposite sides of a closed door, they are ready to meet each other. With a little luck and a lot of love, you’ll soon be enjoying the benefits of a multi-pet household.

Step 2: The First Meeting The best way to introduce a dog to a cat is to meet on neutral ground. Make sure your dog is leashed and your cat has a perch that she can jump to or an escape route with a barrier, like a baby gate, so your dog can’t follow. Keep your dog on a leash and let your cat roam. Have some treats handy, especially dog treats. If everything goes well, let your dog sniff your cat calmly, then redirect his attention to you with the “leave-it” command, give him a treat and praise him for being good. Repeat that a few times, redirecting your dog’s attention with a treat after each sniff. If your dog can’t focus on you or the treats when your cat is in the room, keep the two separated for a few more days. Avoid holding or restraining your cat. If she is frightened, she may scratch or bite you to get away. Keep the first meeting short. If there are any signs of intense fear or aggression on the part of either pet, separate them and try the next day. Signs of a fearful or aggressive cat include: Hissing or growling

Your cat’s ears go back and or lay flat on her head

She arches her back and puffs up her tail Signs of an aggressive dog include: Growling or barking

Your dog becomes too focused on your cat and assumes a stiff body posture

Your dog can’t be distracted with commands or treats

He lunges or rushes your cat Cats have a flight-or-fight response. If your cat gets cornered, scared, and can’t escape, she’ll fight. That can lead to minor swipes on your dog’s nose, serious corneal ulcers, or your dog becoming defensive and fighting back. Don’t leave them unattended until you know they are comfortable with each other. Dogs can injure or kill a cat quickly if they become aggressive. Step 3: Building Positive Associations When they begin to relax around each other, reward both pets equally with treats and praise. Allow them to meet again, keeping your dog on the leash and letting your cat roam around the room. Give your cat a way to escape or a high perch if she needs to get away from the dog. The key is not to rush the introductions. If you’re worried about introducing a scared cat to a dog, just be patient and don’t force the issue. Cats are naturally curious, so even if she runs aways the first few times, once she understands your dog is not a threat, your cat will probably want to investigate this new furry friend.

Step 4: Increase Interactions If the introductions continue to go well and both animals seem calm in each other’s company, increase the interactions. Let your dog roam around the room but keep the leash on him so you can step on it or grab it if needed. Keep using the “leave-it” command if your dog is too focused on your cat. Always supervise the interactions and keep them separated while you’re away from the home. Be sure to praise both pets and give treats equally to avoid either one becoming jealous. Step 5: Be Patient Wondering if your cat and dog will ever get along? Be patient; it may be a couple of months before they really get used to each other and even longer before them become cuddle buddies. Just remember not to force them to interact if they are not ready and don’t leave them alone together until you are sure that they are friends. How do you get cats and dogs to get along and play with each? Play with both at the same time so they can learn. Dogs and cats have different play signals, and they may need time to learn each other’s body language. Your cat may not understand your dog’s “play bow” like another dog would. When cats play, they pretend to stalk, chase, ambush, and grab prey. Depending on your pet’s sizes (a very large cat with a small dog or puppy), that may initiate a fear response in your dog. When relaxed, comfortable, and trusting, cats will lie on their sides partially exposing their stomachs, and dogs will lie on backs with their stomachs fully exposed. If your cat approaches your dog with her tail up or in the “question mark” pose, she’s calm and may want to play. If she tries to rub her head or body on your dog, she’s marking him as her own. This is a good sign. If your dog approaches your cat like he does other members of the family, with a slightly wagging tail, his head up and his mouth open, he’s comfortable around your cat and does not view her as prey. How do you introduce a hyper dog to a cat? If you’re worried your dog is intensely focused on your cat, is being too aggressive or excited around your cat, talk to your vet. Likewise, if your cat is scared of your dog, stays hidden, stops interacting with the family, or starts urinating or defecating outside the litter box, seek veterinary advice. Your vet may be able to treat excessive hyperactivity, fear or aggression with calming supplements or recommend animal behaviorists who can help. One more thing to remember about dogs and cats sharing the home: make sure your dog stays away from your cat’s litterbox. It seems kind of gross, but many dogs like to eat cat poop.