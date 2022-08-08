Siberian
Siberian

Finding pets for you...

he Siberian, Russia’s native forest cat, first appeared in recorded history around the year 1000 and hails from the unforgiving climate of Siberia. This is a cat that nature designed to survive, with no extremes in type. The Siberian is a medium to medium large, strong triple-coated cat with surprising heft for its size. The overall appearance should be one of strength, presence, and alertness, with a sweet facial expression. The breed is extremely slow to mature taking as long as 5 years.

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 3 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 3 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 3 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Why Adopt a Second Cat?

There are benefits to having two cats, but they apply only when the two cats are well matched and have enough physical space to live together comfortably. One benefit is that the two cats provide each other with exercise, social interaction, and other forms of mental stimulation. Cats housed together have more opportunity to “be cats” by socializing and playing with each other, and this means they are less likely to be destructive or engage in other problematic behavior. For example, some single cats annoy their owners by trying to wake them during the night for play. Two cats might still wake the owner by tearing around the home, but at least the owner isn’t getting up out of bed to entertain the cat. Another benefit of two cats is that they are sometimes cleaner than a cat living by itself. Cats will groom each other’s ears and coat, often getting at places the cat can’t reach on its own!

Cat playing with red ball

Entertainment for Cats: 5 Ways to Keep Kitty Happy

With their natural litheness and inquisitiveness, it seems cats are born for play. But, unfortunately, after kittenhood many pet parents tend to think of their cats as stodgy old souls who prefer napping in the sun to romping around the living room.

Similar Breeds