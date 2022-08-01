The Japanese Bobtail presents the overall impression of a medium-sized cat with clean lines and bone structure, well-muscled but straight and slender rather than massive in build. The unique set of this cat’s eyes, combined with high cheekbones and a long parallel nose, lend a distinctive Japanese cast to the face. The short tail resembles a bunny tail with the hair fanning out to create a pom-pom appearance, which effectively camouflages underlying bone structure of the tail. Overall type, composed of balance, elegance, and refinement is essence of Japanese Bobtail breed.