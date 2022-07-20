American Curl
American Curl

The distinctive feature of the American Curl is their attractive, uniquely curled-back ears. Elegant, well balanced, moderately muscled, slender rather than massive in build.  They often appear well proportioned and balanced and can vary in size.

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 3 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 3 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

