The Devon Rex is a breed of unique appearance. The breed's large eyes, short muzzle, prominent cheekbones, and huge, lowset ears create a characteristic elfin look. A cat of medium fine frame, the Devon is well covered with soft, wavy fur. The fur is of a distinctive texture, as the mutation that causes its wavy coat is cultivated in no other breed.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.