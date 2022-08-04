Traits and Characteristics
The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is moderately long and low, less heavily boned than the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. The dog's movement is free and smooth, with good reach and drive. This is a breed that needs to be quick and agile, even after herding all day, in order to avoid the cattle’s kicking hooves. The breed combines a weather-resistant undercoat of medium length with a coarser outer coat of slightly longer length. The expression is intelligent and interested, foxy, but not sly.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.