The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is moderately long and low, less heavily boned than the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. The dog's movement is free and smooth, with good reach and drive. This is a breed that needs to be quick and agile, even after herding all day, in order to avoid the cattle’s kicking hooves. The breed combines a weather-resistant undercoat of medium length with a coarser outer coat of slightly longer length. The expression is intelligent and interested, foxy, but not sly.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!