The Belgian Malinois is a sturdy dog of square proportion with moderately heavy, but oval, bone. This breed is elegant, with very proud head carriage. The overall impression is of power without bulkiness. The gait is smooth and easy, seemingly effortless rather than hard driving. Such a gait gives the impression of tirelessness. The Malinois has a tendency to run in a wide circle rather than a straight line. The coat is fairly short, straight, and hard, with a dense undercoat. The expression is intelligent and questioning.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!