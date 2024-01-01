The Beardie is a medium-sized dog with a long, lean, strongly made body, which gives the impression of both strength and agility. This breed’s gait is supple and powerful, with good reach and drive. The ability to make sharp turns, quick starts, and sudden stops is essential in a sheep herding breed, and the Beardie must be able to keep this activity up for a long period of time under all conditions. This dog’s coat is double with a soft, furry undercoat. The outer coat is flat, harsh, and fairly straight; it is sufficient to protect the dog but not so much as to obscure the dog’s lines. The Beardie’s expression is bright and inquiring.

