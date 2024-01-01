Small but mighty, the Lancashire Heeler a terrier-type working dog. He is sturdily built, his body slightly longer than it is tall, with a medium-to-high energy level. His short, weather-resistant coat can be either black-and-tan or liver-and-tan, and he carries his tail upward in a slight curve. Aside from driving cattle, the Lancashire Heeler is equally adept at hunting rabbit and rats.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!