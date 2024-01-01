Small but mighty, the Lancashire Heeler a terrier-type working dog. He is sturdily built, his body slightly longer than it is tall, with a medium-to-high energy level. His short, weather-resistant coat can be either black-and-tan or liver-and-tan, and he carries his tail upward in a slight curve. Aside from driving cattle, the Lancashire Heeler is equally adept at hunting rabbit and rats.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
Upkeep
Health
- Major Concerns: Primary lens luxation
- Minor Concerns: N/A
- Occasionally Seen: N/A
- Suggested Tests: Primary lens luxation, collie eye anomaly
- Lifespan: 12 to 15 years
History
The exact origin of the Lancashire Heeler is shrouded in mystery, though we do know the breed’s been around since the 17th century. The Lancashire Heeler likely can be traced to the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and Manchester Terrier, and was used to help drive livestock to the Lancashire market in northern Wales. Aside from his duties as a cattle herder and ratter, the Lancashire Heeler also became well known as a family companion, gaining popularity in the United States, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Australia. The Lancashire Heeler was placed on The Kennel Club (UK) Endangered Breeds list due to a small gene pool and risk of inherited diseases, such as primary lens luxation. The breed has been recognized by the United Kennel Club as part of its Herding Dog Group since 2009. It also is a member of the American Kennel Club’s Miscellaneous Class. The Lancashire Heeler remains a rare breed today, with only about 5,000 specimens worldwide.