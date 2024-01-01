Lancashire Heeler Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Lancashire Heeler
Lancashire Heeler

Small but mighty, the Lancashire Heeler a terrier-type working dog. He is sturdily built, his body slightly longer than it is tall, with a medium-to-high energy level. His short, weather-resistant coat can be either black-and-tan or liver-and-tan, and he carries his tail upward in a slight curve. Aside from driving cattle, the Lancashire Heeler is equally adept at hunting rabbit and rats.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Grooming Tips – How to Bathe Your Dog

As much as we all love for our furry friends to smell fresh and clean, getting to that point isn’t always easy. Dogs are rarely excited to jump into the bathtub for a good scrub. Bathing fearful dogs might be better handled by a professional groomer or your veterinary office. But if you decide to wade in, here are some helpful hints.

Dog Oral Care – Dental & Teeth Cleaning

The good news is that cavities are rare in dogs. The really bad news is that more than 80 percent of dogs over the age of three have gum disease, and among dogs adopted from shelters and rescue groups the percentage is closer to one hundred.

Similar Breeds