The Australian Shepherd is not really an Australian breed, but came to America by way of Australia. One popular theory of the breed’s origin begins during the 1800s when the Basque people of Europe settled in Australia, bringing with them their sheep and sheepdogs. Shortly thereafter, many of these shepherds relocated to the western United States, with their dogs and sheep. American shepherds naturally dubbed these dogs Australian Shepherds because that was their immediate past residence.

The rugged area of Australia and western America placed demands on the herding dogs that they had not faced in Europe, but through various crosses and rigorous selection for working ability, the Basque dog soon adapted and excelled under these harsh conditions. The breed kept a low profile until the 1950s, when they were featured in a popular trick-dog act that performed in rodeos and was featured in film. Many of these dogs, owned by Jay Sisler, can be found in the pedigrees of today’s Aussies.

The first Aussie was registered with the International English Shepherd Registry, now known as the National Stock Dog Registry. The AKC recognized the Australian Shepherd in 1993. Its popularity according to AKC statistics underestimates the popularity of this breed because a large proportion of this working breed remains unregistered with the AKC. This dog is among the most versatile of breeds, excelling at conformation, obedience, herding, and agility competition. The Aussie is also adept at working cattle; in fact, some believe its close working style is more suited to cattle than to sheep.