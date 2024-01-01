The Briard is one of four French sheepdog breeds, the others being the Beauceron, Picardy, and Pyrenean. This is the oldest of the four breeds, with dogs resembling Briards depicted in art from as long ago as the eighth century, and more definitive evidence by the fourteenth century. These early dogs were known as Chien Berger de Brie (Shepherd Dog of Brie), giving rise to the belief that the breed originated in the province of Brie; however, it may also be a corruption of Chien d’Aubry, referring to the dog of Aubry de Montdidier that avenged his master’s murder (according to fourteenth-century legend). The name Briard was not used until 1809.

Originally employed as a herd protector, the Briard was expected to tackle predators if the need arose. Briards also protected the flock and estates against human intruders. After the French Revolution, which resulted in the land being divided into smaller sectors, it was important that the flocks be kept close to home, and the Briards turned their talents to herding, rather than guarding sheep.

The first breed standard was written in 1897, but it was replaced by another in 1909. Briards came to America very early, with evidence that both Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson brought some of the first specimens to the New World. These dogs did not have a lasting influence, however.

The Briard was the official dog of the French army in World War II. After World War I, American soldiers brought some Briards to America, and this was the beginning of the modern American Briard. Popularity of the breed has been modest in America, but these dogs remain the most popular sheepherders in their native France.