This is a versatile breed able to perform a variety of functions, including herder, worker, and protector. As such, this dog combines great strength with agility and endurance. The Bouvier des Flandres is a compact, short-coupled dog, of square proportion and rugged appearance. The Bouvier’s gait is free, bold, and proud. The weatherproof coat is tousled and double, with a fine undercoat and a harsh, dry outer coat. The coat is trimmed (if necessary) to a length of about 2.5″. The head is accentuated by a beard and moustache, which adds to the dog’s bold and alert expression.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

