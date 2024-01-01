The Bouvier des Flandres served farmers and cattle merchants in guiding cattle in the great farmlands of southwest Flanders and on the French northern plain. In fact, bouvier means cowherd or oxherd in French, although the dogs were formerly more often called Vuilbaard (dirty beard) or koe hond (cow dog). Besides their main duty as a cattle drover, the Bouvier was an all around farm dog, functioning also as a protector of the house and farm.

As expected from a dog selected to perform a variety of tasks, these working dogs were of a variety of types, colors, and even sizes. This wide variety also reflected the fact that this was a working dog, and they were chosen by ability, not pedigree or aesthetics. The derivation of the breed is not documented but may have included mastiff, sheepdog, and possibly even spaniel breeds. The first breed standard, drawn up in 1912, reflected this diversity of types and signaled a growing interest in the breed.

In the midst of their rising popularity, most of the Bouviers were lost in World War I—although some Bouviers served as ambulance and messenger dogs during the war. One of the few survivors was of such superior quality that the breed was successfully revived through his progeny. This dog, Champion Nic de Sottegem, can be found in virtually every modern Bouvier pedigree. In 1922, a revised standard further defined the desirable Bouvier type, and helped pave the way to a more homogeneous breed. When the first Bouviers entered American show rings in 1931, they aroused much attention. The breed has never become extremely popular as a pet, but is popular at herding trials.