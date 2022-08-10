This breed combines elegance and strength. Belgian Tervurens are square-proportioned and of medium bone. They are noteworthy for their exceedingly proud carriage. Their movement is lively, graceful, and seemingly tireless, exhibiting an easy, effortless gait rather than a hard-driving action. These dogs have a natural tendency to move in a circle rather than a straight line. They combine a dense undercoat with an outer coat consisting of abundant guard hairs that are long, well-fitting, straight and of medium harshness. Their expression is intelligent and questioning.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!