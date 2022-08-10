Belgian Shepherd / Tervuren

Belgian Shepherds / Tervuren
Belgian Shepherds / Tervuren

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

40-65 lb

height

22-26"

family

Livestock

This breed combines elegance and strength. Belgian Tervurens are square-proportioned and of medium bone. They are noteworthy for their exceedingly proud carriage. Their movement is lively, graceful, and seemingly tireless, exhibiting an easy, effortless gait rather than a hard-driving action. These dogs have a natural tendency to move in a circle rather than a straight line. They combine a dense undercoat with an outer coat consisting of abundant guard hairs that are long, well-fitting, straight and of medium harshness. Their expression is intelligent and questioning.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

