This is a medium dog of strong bone, slightly longer than tall, combining grace, agility, substance, and stamina. The Border Collie’s trot is smooth, ground covering, and tireless, moving with stealth and strength. They are able to change speed and direction suddenly. This breed can display incredible agility even after working for long periods. The coat can be either smooth or rough. The smooth coat is short all over the body; the rough coat is medium to long in length and flat to slightly wavy in texture. The BC’s expression is intelligent, alert, eager, and full of interest, a reflection of its temperament.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

