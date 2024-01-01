Canaan Dog
Canaan Dog

The Canaan Dog resembles none of the other herding breeds, arising from a completely different background. Nonetheless, this breed shares similar traits needed in any dog that must herd for hours. Canaans are medium-sized, square-proportioned dogs of moderate substance that combines strength, agility, and endurance. They are not exaggerated in any way. Their movement is athletic and graceful, with a brisk, ground-covering trot. They are able to change directions instantly. They have a double coat, with a short, soft undercoat that varies in density according to climate, and a straight, flat-lying, harsh outer coat, with a slight ruff. This breed can adapt to great extremes in weather ranging from hot days to cold nights.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How to Stop a Dog From Barking

Nuisance dog barking or puppy barking can be a big problem for owners.  No one wants to be the neighbor with the crazy barking dog. If you want to improve your dog’s behavior you first have to understand it. Dogs have different barks for different behaviors. Dogs will bark to alert, for attention or out of frustration and many will bark or howl when left alone.

Pet adoption

The Comprehensive Guide to Adopting a Pet

Adopting a pet is a big step — but we have a feeling your family is ready to grow. Before starting your search, get tips on choosing the right pet for your lifestyle, preparing your home for a furry family member, and even become a training expert before bringing your pet home.

Similar Breeds