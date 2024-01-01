Pembroke Welsh Corgi Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Pembroke Welsh Corgi

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is moderately long and low, less heavily boned than the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. The dog's movement is free and smooth, with good reach and drive. This is a breed that needs to be quick and agile, even after herding all day, in order to avoid the cattle’s kicking hooves. The breed combines a weather-resistant undercoat of medium length with a coarser outer coat of slightly longer length. The expression is intelligent and interested, foxy, but not sly.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

walking dogs

Difference Between Therapy, Service, and Emotional Support Dogs

Do you know someone who is interested in searching for an emotional support dog? How about a service or therapy dog? Each of the three types has a different role, and the many terms can be confusing but they aren't interchangeable.

French Bull Dog

What Are the Cutest Dog & Puppy Breeds?

Tall, pointy ears or long, droopy ears? Tiny, fluffy bodies or large, regal bodies? Many varying characteristics go into what makes certain dog breeds the best-looking dogs. All dogs are cute, but we took some of the most popular choices out there to develop this list of the 15 cutest dog breeds.
 
Learn about their temperaments and care requirements to discover whether any of these beautiful dogs are right for you.

Similar Breeds