Miniature Schnauzer Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Miniature Schnauzer
Miniature Schnauzer

The Miniature Schnauzer is a robust, sturdily built terrier of nearly square proportion. Historically, they were developed to protect the home and farm from rodents and they are often quick and tough. Their gait displays good reach and drive. The Miniature Schnauzer's coat is double, with a close undercoat, and hard, wiry, outer coat which is longer on their legs, muzzle, and eyebrows. Their facial furnishings add to their keen expression.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Portuguese Water Dog

Low Shedding Dog & Puppy Breeds

Are you interested in a dog but hesitating from the idea of fur everywhere? Pet bonding doesn't have to end with lint rollers or sneezing fits! There are a variety of dogs that don’t shed and can make life easier for allergy suffers!

Dog Oral Care – Dental & Teeth Cleaning

The good news is that cavities are rare in dogs. The really bad news is that more than 80 percent of dogs over the age of three have gum disease, and among dogs adopted from shelters and rescue groups the percentage is closer to one hundred.

Similar Breeds