The smallest and most popular of the Schnauzers, the Miniature Schnauzer originated in the late 1800s as a small farm dog in Germany. In fact, the Miniature Schnauzer is the only terrier not originating from European Isle breeds. The breed began by mixing the Standard Schnauzer with the Affenpinscher (and possibly Poodle) to produce a smaller dog more adept at protecting the home and farm from rodents.

All the Schnauzers get their name from one individual dog named Schnauzer who lived around 1879—an apt name, since Schnauzer means small beard. The first recorded Miniature Schnauzer was in 1888. The Miniature Schnauzer was recognized as a breed distinct from the Standard Schnauzer by 1899 in Germany. The AKC recognized the Miniature (once called Wirehaired Pinscher) in 1926. Most Miniature Schnauzers today trace back to a single dog named Dorem Display, born in 1945. The Miniature Schnauzer is the only Schnauzer to remain in the Terrier Group in America.

In England they join the other Schnauzers in the Utility Group. The Miniature Schnauzer came to America long after their Standard and Giant counterparts, but in the years after World War II, they far outpaced them in popularity, eventually rising to become the third most popular breed in America at one time. The Miniature Schnauzer remains as a perennial favorite, a smart looking and alert family pet.