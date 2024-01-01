The Dandie Dinmont Terrier stands out as a most unusual terrier in appearance, yet its roots are as quintessentially terrier as any. It first appeared as a distinct type of terrier in the eighteenth century around the border country of Scotland and England. Here they were owned by farmers and gypsies and valued for drawing and killing otters, badgers, and foxes. At one time, they were known as Catcleugh, Hindlee, or Pepper and Mustard terriers. The most well known of these dogs were owned by James Davidson, who named almost all his dogs either Pepper or Mustard along with some identifying adjective. Davidson and his dogs are believed by some to have been the models for Sir Walter Scott’s characters of Dandie Dinmont and his dogs in his novel Guy Mannering, published in 1814. The dogs became known as Dandie Dinmont’s Terriers. A letter written by James Davidson proclaimed that all Dandies descended from two of his dogs named Tarr and Pepper. At one time the breed was included in the general family of Scotch Terriers, which encompassed several short-legged terriers now recognized as distinct breeds. The Dandie was recognized separately from this group in 1873. The Dandie Dinmont has never been extremely popular, and remains one of the lesser-known terriers. An old Scottish saying says, “A Dandie looks at you as though he’s forgotten more than you ever knew.”