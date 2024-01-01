One of the most unusual members of the terrier group is the Bedlington Terrier. This breed comes from England, hailing from the Hanny Hills of Northumberland. The exact origin is obscure, but in the late eighteenth century a strain of game terriers was developed that became known as Rothbury Terriers. In 1825, Joseph Ainsley of the town of Bedlington bred two of his Rothbury Terriers and christened their offspring a Bedlington Terrier. Occasional crosses to other breeds arguably included the Whippet (for speed) and Dandie Dinmont Terrier (for coat), but no documented evidence of such crosses exist, and some breed historians assert that such crosses were never made. Whatever the process, the result was an agile, effective game terrier.

By the late 1800s, the breed had stepped into the show ring as well as into the homes of the more elite. At one time the liver color was more popular, although the blue has since passed it in popularity. The Bedlington’s lamb-like appearance draws many admirers, but the emphasis on trimming eventually dampened the breed’s popularity as a show dog. With more easily available grooming tools and instructions, the Bedlington has regained much of its popularity with the public.