The Giant Schnauzer originated in the countryside of Bavaria and Wurrtemburg. Cattlemen there were impressed by the smaller Standard Schnauzer, and sought to emulate them on a larger scale that would be suitable for driving cattle.

It is likely, though not documented, that they crossed the Standard Schnauzer with their larger smooth-coated cattledriving dogs in an attempt to create a wire-haired drover. Later crosses with rough-coated Sheepdogs and the Great Dane and Bouvier des Flandres probably occurred, and even crosses with the black Poodle, Wolf Spitz, and Wirehaired Pinscher have been suggested.

The result was a weather-tolerant, smart-looking dog capable of handling cattle, then known as the Munchener. They later became more popular as butcher’s or stockyard dogs.The dogs maintained a low profile, with little exposure until just before World War I, when it was suggested that they could be trained as police dogs.

They have gained more headway as a pet in recent years, however, and now enjoy modest popularity in America.