The Wire Fox Terrier is short backed and square proportioned, but at the same time standing over a lot of ground. They are known for their speed, endurance, and power. The gait while trotting gets most of its propulsion from the rear quarters. The expression, like the attitude, is keen; the carriage is alert and expectant. The coat is dense, wiry, broken, and twisted, almost appearing like coconut matting, with a short, fine undercoat.

