Wire Fox Terrier Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Wire Fox Terrier
Wire Fox Terrier

The Wire Fox Terrier is short backed and square proportioned, but at the same time standing over a lot of ground. They are known for their speed, endurance, and power. The gait while trotting gets most of its propulsion from the rear quarters. The expression, like the attitude, is keen; the carriage is alert and expectant. The coat is dense, wiry, broken, and twisted, almost appearing like coconut matting, with a short, fine undercoat.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Grooming Tips – How to Trim Your Dogs Nails

Keeping your dog’s nails trimmed makes him more comfortable as well as reduces those scratches in your wood floor. Because you’ll need both hands to clip the nails, a second person to hold onto the dog is most helpful. Not all dogs are fans of having their nails trimmed. If your dog is one of them, it might be best to seek a professional to handle the chore.

Affenpinscher

What Dog & Puppy Breeds Are Considered Hypoallergenic?

Pet-lovers with an allergy to their favorite dogs can still enjoy being a pet parent. The trick is to choose from the breeds of non-allergenic dogs that don’t shed as much hair and dander. Non-shedding dogs are commonly referred to as hypoallergenic dogs, and they are a great choice for people with allergies.

Similar Breeds