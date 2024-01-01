The national terrier of Australia, this is one of the smallest of the working terriers. This breed was born in Tasmania, from various European breeds, and shares much of its background with the Silky Terrier. In Tasmania, the Rough Coated Terrier was an all-purpose companion, protecting the home and farm from rodents, controlling livestock, and sounding the alarm at intruders. A cornucopia of breeds was crossed with this dog, among them the precursors of the Skye, Dandie Dinmont, Scotch, Yorkshire, and Manchester Terriers. The result was a dog that was both useful and striking in appearance.

The first of the breed was shown in the late 1800s as a “broken-coated terrier of blackish blue sheen.” The name was soon changed to the Blue and Tan, the Toy, then the Blue Terrier, then in 1900 the Rough-Coated Terrier, Blue and Tan. Although mainly known for its blue and tan coloration, a red or sandy color was also found among the early representatives of the breed. Soon after the breed had made its way to British show rings and homes, and by 1925 it had come to America. The Australian Terrier received AKC recognition in 1960.