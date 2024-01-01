Bull Terrier Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Bull Terrier
Bull Terrier

The Bull Terrier is the cavalier gladiator— a good looking tough character. This breed is strongly built and muscular, longer than tall. These dogs’ muscle mass combined with their relatively low center of gravity make them sturdy and stable. Their distinctive head not only shows off their keen and determined expression, but also their great jaw strength. Their gait is smooth and easy. The skin is tight, and the coat short, flat, and harsh.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How To Travel With Your Dog in The Car

View this video for traveling by car tips:

Dachshund

Medium Sized Dog & Puppy Breeds

Families choose to adopt medium dog breeds for many reasons. At the top of the list of why mid-sized dog breeds are a great choice is that there is a huge selection of pups since they are defined by weight, height and length – not just their size.

Similar Breeds