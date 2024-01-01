Perhaps the oldest of Britain’s terriers, the Border Terrier originated around the Cheviot Hills forming the border country between Scotland and England. The dog originated to chase and bolt (or remain underground and bark at) the fox that were considered a nuisance to farmers. The smallest of the long-legged terriers, the Border Terrier had to be fast enough to keep up with a horse yet small enough to go in after the fox once it had gone to ground.

The first evidence of these dogs dates from the eighteenth century. Their progenitors are unknown, although hey are probably related to the Dandie Dinmont and possibly Bedlington Terriers. The breed was once known as the Coquetdale Terrier or Redesdale Terrier, but the name Border Terrier, taken from the Border Hunt, was adopted in 1870. By this time, the breed had risen from its utilitarian roots to take a valued place alongside the Foxhounds in the gentry’s elegant foxhunts.

The first Border Terrier was shown in the 1870s. The breed was recognized by the AKC in 1930. Less flashy than many other terriers, the Border continued to be better appreciated by patrons of the hunt than of the show ring.

Unlike many terriers, the breed has changed very little since it was recognized. In recent years, these dogs have experienced a rise in popularity and are fast becoming a fairly popular pet. They are especially popular in the United Kingdom, where they are among the ten most popular breeds.