The Cockapoo is one of the very first non-purebred “designer breed” dogs, with an origin that dates all the way back to the 1960s. The Cockapoo is a mix of a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, and depending on the size of the parental Poodle, can vary in size. Most tend to land on the smaller end (less than 20 pounds). A “designer breed” is a cross of two breeds with the intent to highlight desirable attributes of their foundation breed, such as the affection of the cocker spaniel and the intelligence of the poodle. Just as with any mixed-breed dog, the Cockapoo may present traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so it’s a great idea to become familiar with both their foundation breeds, if your heart is set on the cute Cockapoo.
If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick who is smart, sheds minimally, and offers affection freely, the Cockapoo may be a good choice for you. These spunky pups are 100% dedicated to their people.
Temperament
The Cockapoo is well-known for being a fun-loving and loyal family dog. You’ll find Cockapoos to be extremely friendly, and quite happy. They are extremely people-oriented and eager to please, making them a good option for families with children in the home. These pups are positive that just about everyone is their friend, so they do tend to accept other pets in the home as well. They are intelligent, and have a moderate energy level, so are a great dog to teach fun new tricks to and put their brain to work. While they love playing fetch and other fun games, they still require at least an outing a day to fully burn off energy and to socialize. Due to their eagerness to please, "come” would be a great first trick to teach them. They always want to be by their pet parent’s side, so take advantage and reward that behavior! Cockapoos would also enjoy agility training. Activity + showboating their brains = a win-win!
Upkeep
Cockapoos have a moderate energy level, meaning they are not just couch potatoes and they do require some daily exercise. Exercise can vary from engaging games to a run, a walk around the neighborhood, or playing with a doggie friend. Due to their zest for life and all things fun they’ll be excited about any activity you offer!! Just keep them active and challenge their brains and the Cockapoo will be happy and content.
They hardly shed any of their fur, and while they do not require the extensive grooming of a poodle, some daily brushing is a good idea. If you prefer their natural coat to be shorter, a professional trim by a groomer may be necessary. Your veterinarian or groomer may be able to better assess your own Cockapoo’s need for regular trimming. Overall, a regular brushing, bath, nail trim, teeth brush, and trim around the eyes should keep your Cockapoo looking adorable!
Health
- Major concerns: Cataracts, Hip Dysplasia
- Minor concerns: Ear Infections, Patellar Luxation
- Suggested tests: Blood, Ear, Eye, X-Rays
- Life span: 12-15 years
History
The first Cockapoos date back to the 1960s, and while indications point to the first occurrence being accidental, the breed quickly gained a positive reputation and breeders continued to combine the two breeds. Companionship was an intentional breeding trait, which is why they are traditionally regarded as the perfect “family dog.” It is not hard to see why they are so admired! Those cute little faces never wavered in popularity over the years, so much so that various clubs have formed in an effort to define standards for the Cockapoo with the hopes of having it recognized as a purebred dog. While the Cockapoo is still considered a mixed-breed pup, it has not affected their growth in popularity, and many are awaiting their forever homes in shelters and rescues today.