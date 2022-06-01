The Comprehensive Guide to Adopting a Pet
Adopting a pet is a big step — but we have a feeling your family is ready to grow. Before starting your search, get tips on choosing the right pet for your lifestyle, preparing your home for a furry family member, and even become a training expert before bringing your pet home.
For more information about pet adoption, click here.
When You're Ready, Start Here
Welcoming a pet into your family is a big decision, but chances are good that your life will be better than ever with the companionship of your new best friend. When you're ready to welcome a dog or cat (or rabbit or ferret or bird) into your home, use Petfinder as your jump-off.
All About Pet Adoption
Still on the fence about adopting? Ease into life with a pet by volunteering at your local shelter or rescue organization.
Volunteer
- How to Organize an Adoption Event In Your Community
- How Photography Can Save Pets Lives
- Volunteering with Dogs
- Great adoptable cat photos
- Volunteering with Cats
Fostering
- All About Fostering Dogs
- All About Fostering Cats
- Fostering FAQs
- Before You Foster, Ask These Questions
- How to Prepare Your Home for a Foster
Breeds
- What Kind of Dog is Right for You?
- Choosing the Right Dog
- Adopting the Right Cat for You
- Learn About Different Dog Breeds
- Learn About Different Cat Breeds
Adoption
Welcoming your New Pet Home
Petfinder has all the resources you need to make you be the best pet parent ever.