9 Ways to Welcome Home your New Cat

Congratulations! You have just begun a relationship that's bound to be filled with fun and affection. By starting off on the right foot, you can cut short that rocky adjustment period most new relationships go through.

A new cat may need seven to fourteen days to relax into her new environment. Save meet-and-greets with friends, neighbors and relatives until the cat is eating and eliminating on a normal schedule. Offer her a safe place to hide while she gets her bearings. She'll appreciate the chance to observe her new family's routine from a small, dark space or one high above the action.

Provide the same diet she had at the shelter at least for the first week or two. If you wish to switch to a different flavor or brand, slowly make the switch over one to two weeks, starting with a quarter ration of the new food mixed into the old favorite. From there, up the ratio of new to old about 10% each day.