Cat Adoption Checklist

Congratulations on adopting a cat! You are embarking on a wonderful and rewarding relationship. Because adopting a new cat comes with a lot of change for both cat and cat parent, we've compiled a checklist to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

Time Considerations:

Cats need to be fed once to twice a day, more often in the case of kittens, and need a constant supply of fresh water.

A responsible pet parent should spend at least one hour per day giving direct attention to his or her cat. This may include training, exercising, grooming, and playing or may just be lap time on the couch.

A cat with an abundance of energy needs more time to exercise and interactive toys to keep them entertained.

Cats with long coats need 20 minutes a day of grooming to prevent matting.

Cats with certain medical conditions may need additional attention, including specifically timed injections in the case of diabetic animals.

Remember that adopted cats may need additional bonding and reassurance time in the early weeks.

Shopping Checklist:

It may be a good idea to wait until you select your new cat before you begin shopping for supplies. For example, some items, such as food and water bowls or collars and harnesses, depend upon the size of the cat you will be adopting.

Also, be sure to find out which food your pet was eating in the shelter or foster home so that you can provide the same in the beginning, again to ease the transition. After the pet has settled in, talk with your veterinarian about switching to the food of your choice.

Once you've selected your pet, here's a checklist of supplies you may need:

Necessary Items for Cats: