A Guide to Cat Body Language

While cats may seem mysterious to some, to others, understanding a cat is simply a matter of paying attention, watching the cat’s body language and responding accordingly. Cats use a variety of ways to communicate their feelings, needs and desires.

How Cats Use Their Tails to Communicate

Watching the position of a cat’s tail is a great way to decipher how a cat is feeling. Marilyn Krieger, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant and Cat Fancy’s behaviorist, shares what different tail positions mean in cat body language.