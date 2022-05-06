Tips for New Cat Owners

You can avoid pitfalls with your new critter and help them adapt more easily by following these new kitten tips:

Whether your new cat is coming from a shelter, a home, an urban street, or a country barn, the first twenty-four hours in your home are special and critical. Before you bring a new cat into your life, it helps to understand a little bit about how cats relate to their world.

First Day:

Now, you are ready for your cat’s homecoming. Preferably, bring them home in a cat carrier. It will feel safer for them. They have seen a lot of excitement, so take them directly to their new room. (Make sure the toilet lid is down if they are to acclimate in your bathroom.) Close the bathroom door before opening the carrier. Do not pull the cat out. Allow him or her to come out on their own and begin to explore their new home. Now, leave the room. Yes, leave…remember you are giving them time to acclimate. Go and prepare a small amount of premium quality cat food. Quietly place it next to the water bowl. Ideally, you would restrict their exposure to the whole family, but naturally, everyone is going to want to see them. Remind everyone of the ground rules you’ve set up.

Sit on the floor and let the cat come to you. Don’t force them. Just let them get acquainted on their own time. If the cat doesn’t approach, leave them alone and try again later. Some cats are particularly frightened, and they may retreat to their hidey-hole and not come out when you’re around at all. They may only come out at night when the house is quiet. Give them time.

Your newly adopted cat may not eat much or at all at first. It is common for re-homed cats to show no interest in eating, often for several days. If the cat is openly soliciting affection, eating, and not hiding, you can open the door and give them one more room. Do this slowly until you have introduced the cat to all the rooms in their new home. Be sure to change their water frequently and make sure that they are drinking.

Following Weeks:

It may take your cat a week or two to adjust. Be patient.

Within a week of being adopted, take your newly adopted cat for its first wellness visit with a veterinarian. If you have a record of immunizations from the shelter, take it with you. Don’t have a vet? Check out these tips for finding the right vet for you and your cat.

As your cat adjusts, they’ll show signs that they want to explore outside their safe haven. Make sure other pets or family members won’t startle them while they gradually expand their territory. They may be ready to play, so you can furnish some toys. Many cats like feather wands from the pet supply store, but homemade toys are often favored. A wad of tissue paper to bat around or a paper bag to hide in can be fun. For more ideas on how to keep your cat entertained see Keeping Your Cat from Getting Bored.

Congratulations! If you follow these tips for new cat owners, you’ll be on your way to having a well-adjusted feline family member.