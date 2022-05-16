Choosing the Right Companion Bird

How do you know if a bird is the right pet for you? And how do you decide what type of bird will best suit your household?

The following scenarios should help potential owners make a decision that's right for them and a new avian friend. If after reading these suggestions you want to get a bird, be ready - as with any companion animal - to invest money for regular veterinary care, a varied diet and toys.

Also, prepare to spend time playing with and talking to your bird. Today, most pet birds are hand-raised and therefore dependent on human contact for their happiness and well being.