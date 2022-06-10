What to Do if Your Dog Ate A Battery

Charlotte Means, D.V.M., ASPCA National Animal Poison Control Center

Batteries are everywhere in modern life. Ranging from button size to the large D cells, batteries are in our remote controls, smoke alarms, portable CD players, holiday ornaments, clocks and watches, toys…and even in our pets’ toys. Batteries have become so common that we hardly give them a thought until the dog chews up the remote control. Then we become concerned: Is ingesting a battery just an annoyance…or a potentially serious problem?

Most batteries, in order to increase cell life, contain potassium hydroxide, which decreases corrosion. These batteries are usually called alkaline. Potassium hydroxide, however, is itself a corrosive agent that causes ulcerations and burns in the oral cavity, especially on the tongue, in the esophagus and on the skin.

Dogs are most commonly affected because they chew and puncture the battery casing. If the battery is chewed into pieces and the fluid swallowed, or if the battery case is cracked, allowing fluid to leak out, burns can occur in the mouth and esophagus. If the fluid leaks onto the skin, dermal burns can occur.

Did He, Or Didn’t He?

If battery fluid has been ingested, the tips and sides of the tongue will usually appear red and raw, or will have a whitish-gray appearance due to dead skin. The dog will generally drool heavily and may vomit. He may be quiet or may whimper or cry due to pain. Although many animals will stop eating because of oral pain, some dogs will continue to eat, but may chew slowly and carefully. The dog may appear to have difficulty swallowing. These signs often are delayed and may not appear for up to 12 hours.

If a dog ingests a battery, it’s important to know what kind it is and if it was ingested whole or chewed into pieces. When a battery is missing, and it is not known if the dog actually ingested it, an X ray will show if pieces of the battery are in the stomach.