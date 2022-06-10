How to Help Pets with Arthritis Stay Comfortable In the Cold

With winter just around the corner, it's a good time to be conscious of the symptoms of osteoarthritis, one of the most common afflictions of senior dogs and cats (yes, cats get arthritis too!).

Dr. V is a veterinarian and the author of Pawcurious , a blog that tackles humorous, educational, and touching pet topics. Each day Dr. V wrestles with dogs, cats, and emotions in the drama of life in a small-animal vet clinic. Today she shares her experiences with pet osteoarthritis.

As people with the same condition can tell you, cold weather can wreak havoc on diseased joints and cause a great deal of discomfort. But a little preparation and coordination with your vet can help your pet keep the pep in his step through the cold months ahead.

What is osteoarthritis?

Arthritis (i.e. joint inflammation) can have a variety of causes. Prior trauma, degenerative disease, developmental disorders, and infection are just some of the most common causes for a painful joint. Although most people think "old dog" when they hear the word arthritis, it affects all sorts of pets, of all ages.

What are the symptoms?

The signs of arthritis are many and often subtle, and may go unnoticed until well into the disease process. Pets with arthritis don't tend to cry out in pain, leading many people to think that their older pet is "just slowing down" instead of having a medical problem that can be helped.

Owners may notice slowness when the pet rises from the floor or a seated position, especially in the morning; being a little cautious on the stairs; a subtle but persistent limp. Cats are even more subtle in their disease symptoms, which may be nothing more than reluctance to jump onto a counter or bed.

Once your veterinarian confirms the diagnosis of arthritis, there are many treatment options that can help your pet age gracefully and feel more spry and limber well into his or her golden years.