How Do I Get a Tick Off My Dog?

Q: My Yorkie had two ticks on his ear that I removed with tweezers. However, I’m afraid the tick was not fully removed. What can I do? Can my dog still get diseases?

A: You should have your pet examined by your veterinarian if you are concerned that a part of the tick was left in. Also, discuss tick control and prevention with your vet. There are many products that are very effective at keeping the ticks away.