How Do I Get a Tick Off My Dog?
Q: My Yorkie had two ticks on his ear that I removed with tweezers. However, I’m afraid the tick was not fully removed. What can I do? Can my dog still get diseases?
A: You should have your pet examined by your veterinarian if you are concerned that a part of the tick was left in. Also, discuss tick control and prevention with your vet. There are many products that are very effective at keeping the ticks away.
If you do find a tick on your dog, tweezers are a good way to grab the tick as close to your dog’s skin as possible. Another trick is to apply Vaseline to the area around and on the tick, which may actually make the tick back out of the skin! Watch my video on removing ticks for more help.
