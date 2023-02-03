Non-Surgical Dog & Cat Sterilization

The Magic Pill

Back in the ’60s, Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane sang, “One pill makes you larger/and one pill makes you small…” In that psychedelic era, there was always a pill or potion to provide the right vision of the world. At the same time, the Pill was giving American women a safe and easy way to prevent pregnancy. Since that time, animal welfare proponents have waited anxiously for the magic pill that would control the reproduction of dogs and cats.

Surgical sterilization of dogs and cats has been a part of the arsenal used to prevent unwanted breeding for decades. Innovations in methods and procedures have led to mobile sterilization vans and, more recently, to growing acceptance of the sterilization of puppies and kittens. There is no question that spaying and neutering has had an enormous impact on reducing the numbers of unwanted puppies, kittens, dogs and cats at animal shelters in many areas of the country. On the other hand, targeting difficult-to-reach communities and feral populations of cats and dogs would be easier if a simpler, nonsurgical method was available. The dream has always been to render a dog or cat sterile with a single pill or injection that could be administered by a nonveterinarian.

Hormones, Baby

There has been considerable work in the area of nonsurgical sterilization of animals over the past several decades. For instance, many zoos use contraceptive methods to control the production of unwanted young (“Zoos 2000,” Animal Watch, Summer 2000). This is often accomplished through the use of a hormonal implant that permits reversible control of fertility in females. However, according to Dr. Patty Olson, a board-certified veterinary theriogenologist, “Steroidal implants can predispose females to uterine disorders, such as pyometria, or mammary tumors. Due to these concerns, greater attention is now being paid to the use of such implants as contraceptives for women, as well.”Furthermore, animals in zoos are under constant professional care and scrutiny, allowing for potential side effects to be evaluated on a regular basis.

The use of steroidal hormones to control fertility in dogs or cats through either implants or oral delivery mechanisms requires similar vigilance in monitoring the animals for side effects and efficacy. As a result, many veterinarians will not recommend these forms of contraception to their clients. Such methods are clearly impractical for controlling breeding in free-living dogs or cats, or when an animal’s caretaker is unable or uninterested in making the needed commitment. It’s unlikely that we will see a product anytime soon that could be added to pet foods, distributed in baits left for free-living dogs and cats or distributed easily and cheaply from mobile units or clinics.