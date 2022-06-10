Hurricane Safety Tips for Dogs
This PSA covers important information for pet parents living in areas that may be evacuated due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.
Hurricane preparedness for DogsDownload Transcript
Hurricane Safety Tips for Dogs Infographic
Keep your dog safe in a hurricane
If it's not safe for you, it's not safe for your dog!
If you receive an evacuation order, act quickly and leave as soon as possible with your pets.
- Check that collars and ID tags are securely fashioned.
- Bring crates that are big enough for your dog to stand up and lie down in comfortably.
- Take your pet's veterinary records.
- Take enough food, water, and medication for your pets and you for several days.
- Know your local evacuation centers and call ahead to see if they accept pets.
- Drive carefully and turn around when you see standing water or downed trees on the road.