Find Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Programs

There are plenty of reasons to spay and neuter your pets. Yes, having your pet "fixed" prevents unwanted litters. But there are many other incentives as well, including your pet's health and happiness.

These routine surgeries typically cost up to $200, depending on the vet and the facility. However, more affordable options are available to pet owners through lower-cost spay/neuter programs and clinics.

To find a lower-cost spay/neuter clinic near you, please visit the ASPCA's Free and Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Database.