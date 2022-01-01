Dog Vaccinations & Shots

Vaccinations & Shots

Dog Vaccine Side Effects and Adverse Reactions

Vaccinations are one of the most important weapons in the fight against infectious diseases in animals. Many diseases have been virtually eliminated through disease control programs that have incorporated vaccination as one of the control measures. However, vaccines are not without their limitations and there are vaccine failures. In fact, in some cases the reactions or side effects can be worse than the disease they are being used to prevent. The use, or overuse of vaccines is being carefully evaluated by veterinary researchers and clinicians the world over. This article will address causes for vaccine failures, side effects and adverse reactions.