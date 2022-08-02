Rottweiler
Rottweiler

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

80-135 lb

height

22-27"

family

Mastiff

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

80-135 lb

height

22-27"

family

Mastiff

The Rottweiler is a medium large breed, slightly longer than they are tall, and robust with a powerful, substantial build. Historically, they combine the abilities that were necessary for jobs that entail great strength, agility, and endurance. Their trot is sure and powerful, with strong reach and drive. Their coat is straight, coarse, and dense. Their muzzle is short enough for strength but long enough for proper breathing and cooling. Their expression reflects some of their best traits; noble, alert, and self-assured.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

How To Find a Good Dog Trainer

How To Find a Good Dog Trainer

Finding a professional dog trainer may take a bit of research, but making the right choice will be worth the time. Here are some guidelines to help you find a good trainer.

Similar Breeds