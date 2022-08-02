The Rottweiler is a medium large breed, slightly longer than they are tall, and robust with a powerful, substantial build. Historically, they combine the abilities that were necessary for jobs that entail great strength, agility, and endurance. Their trot is sure and powerful, with strong reach and drive. Their coat is straight, coarse, and dense. Their muzzle is short enough for strength but long enough for proper breathing and cooling. Their expression reflects some of their best traits; noble, alert, and self-assured.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!