Boxers

The Boxer is exemplary in the combination of stylish elegance with strength and agility. This breed is square-proportioned with good substance and musculature. The Boxer’s stride is free and ground covering, with proud carriage. The head is distinctive, with a broad, blunt muzzle and alert expression. The coat is short and shiny. This dog is perfectly suited to serve as a working watchdog.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

