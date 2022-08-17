Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

85-140 lb

height

23.5-28.5"

family

Livestock

The Greater Swiss Mountain Dog is a strong draft breed. Large and powerful, this breed is slightly longer than tall. The dog's movement displays good reach and drive. A double coat consists of a thick undercoat and dense outer coat, about 1 to 1¾ inches long. The dog's expression is gentle and animated.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

