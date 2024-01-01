The Great Pyrenees is a very old breed that probably descended from the first flock guardian dogs, which were large white dogs that existed in Asia Minor about 10,000 b.c. When nomadic shepherds brought their sheep to the Pyrenees Mountains around 3000 b.c, their flock guarding dogs came with them, forming the basis of the Great Pyrenees breed. These dogs excelled as livestock guardians for several centuries. In medieval France, the Pyrenees became a formidable fortress guard, and bands of these imposing dogs became the pride of many large chateaus. In the late 1600s, the breed caught the eye of French nobility. For a brief time they were in great demand in the court of Louis XIV. In fact, in 1675 the Great Pyrenees was decreed the “Royal Dog of France” by Louis XIV. Around the same time Great Pyrenees came to Newfoundland, where they may have played a role in the development of the Newfoundland breed. The first documented Pyrenees came to America with General Lafayette in 1824. By the 1900s, the breed had disappeared from French court life, and the remaining dogs were those found still working in the isolated countryside. Puppies were sold to tourists who brought them back to England and other countries. These dogs bore little resemblance to the magnificent Pyrenees that had once been so admired, however. Interest in the breed declined in England. Fortunately the breed still existed in sufficient numbers and quality in its native mountain land that later fanciers were able to obtain good breeding stock. These dogs served as the foundation of the modern Pyrenees. Serious importation of the breed to America occurred in the 1930s, and by 1933 the Great Pyrenees received AKC recognition. The breed attracted great attention as well as new owners, and today the Great Pyrenees enjoys moderate popularity as a family pet. The breed has earned also a reputation as a reliable livestock guardian in service in much of the United States.