Great Pyrenees Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees

Elegant, imposing, and majestic, the Great Pyrenees is a large dog of medium substance that is slightly longer than tall. The thick coat of the Great Pyrenees gives the impression of heavier bone and stature. This breed was developed to guard flocks on steep mountain slopes and so must combine strength with agility. The dog moves smoothly, with good reach and drive. The weather-resistant double coat consists of a dense, wooly undercoat and a long, flat, coarse outer coat, imparting great insulation from the Pyrenean cold. The  expression of a Great Pyrenees dog is elegant and contemplative.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Australian Shepherd

What Are the Fluffiest Dog & Puppy Breeds?

Who wouldn’t love snuggling up next to a big, furry puppy (or cuddling with a little one!)? If you can’t get enough of fluffy dogs and think it may be time to add one to your family, you’re in the right place. Get the low down on grooming and care, and check out a list of a few great fluffy dog breeds below.

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

Similar Breeds