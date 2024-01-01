Bullmastiff Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Bullmastiffs
Bullmastiffs

This nearly square breed is powerful and active, a combination of strength, endurance, and alertness. The Bullmastiff appears to be 60 percent Mastiff and 40 percent Bulldog. This dog’s gait is smooth and powerful, but the angulation is moderate. The coat is short and dense, and the expression keen and alert.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

how dogs protect

How Do Dogs Protect You and Mankind

 

Similar Breeds